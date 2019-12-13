PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Politics

Wisconsin judge hears challenge to 234K voter registrations

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 02:31 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 02:31 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to revoke up to 234,000 voter registrations in the key swing state.

The lawsuit being heard Friday comes from three voters represented by a conservative law firm. They argue that the state's elections commission should immediately invalidate the registrations of those voters because they may have moved. It's a fight with implications for next year's presidential race in swing-state Wisconsin.

That's because the movers are more likely to be Democratic voters, and a successful lawsuit could lead to some of them not voting. The elections commission doesn't want to invalidate anyone until 2021.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars