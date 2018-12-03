Health care groups oppose lame-duck

MADISON, Wis. - Two dozen Wisconsin health care providers, insurance companies and others in the industry are asking legislators to drop changes affecting Medicaid that Republicans offered in a lame-duck session.

The letter Monday was signed by the most powerful health care organizations in the state including the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, UW Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The groups say they were not included in the process of developing the bill introduced Friday that could win final approval Tuesday.

The health care groups say the changes proposed were "far too complex for the expedited timetable" and could have unintended consequences.

Republicans have said they want to enact changes to Medicaid, including a work requirement, that Gov. Scott Walker recently received federal approval to do.

