Wisconsin Gov. Evers issues 8 more pardons

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 08:39 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:39 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued eight more pardons.

Evers issued the pardons Sunday, a month after issuing Wisconsin's first pardons in nine years.

The Democratic governor says pardons "play a very important role in our criminal justice system and society by giving deserving folks a second chance."

Evers re-started the pardons board in June and issued his first pardons, to four people, in October. Evers' predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, never issued a single pardon over his eight years as governor.

The latest pardons were recommended by Wisconsin's pardons board.

Among those pardoned are a 36-year-old man for possessing marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon convictions he received at age 22, and a 59-year-old woman who sought a pardon for her role in stealing and selling hot tubs in 2004.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


