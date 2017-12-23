Ethics Commission wants confirmation hearing

Ethics Commission wants confirmation...

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission is considering whether to hold its own public hearing on confirming administrator Brian Bell if the state Senate won't.

The Senate has not held a hearing or voted to confirm Brian Bell as Ethics Commission administrator.

Now Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are calling for Bell to resign over what they say are widespread concerns over partisan influences leftover from when he worked for the now-defunct Government Accountability Board.

Both Republican and Democratic members of the Ethics Commission voiced support for Bell during a hastily called meeting Friday. Republican commissioner Mac Davis says it appears that Bell is "being unfairly tarred by the dark shadow of the Government Accountability Board misconduct and perceived partisanship."

Commissioner chair David Halbrooks, a Democrat, says he wants there to be a hearing where he says there would be broad, bipartisan support for Bell to remain in the job.