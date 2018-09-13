Wisconsin attorney general requiring nondisclosure agreement

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has asked everyone who works at the state Department of Justice to sign a nondisclosure agreement covering their time in office and even after they have left.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Thursday that Schimel sent an email to staffers in his agency on Aug. 10 telling them to sign the statement. It included a spreadsheet with 129 employees who had yet to sign it.

It applies to current full-time employees as well as "limited term employees, contractors, interns, externs and law enforcement partners."

Schimel spokeswoman Rebecca Ballweg says the agreement is not related to the Republican Schimel's run for re-election or the fact that the agreement was finalized a month after Democrat Josh Kaul got into the race.