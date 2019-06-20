Wisconsin Assembly set to pass scooter regulations
MADISON, Wis. - The state Assembly is set to pass a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.
Under the bipartisan measure, scooters must weigh less than 100 pounds and abide by a 15 mph speed limit. Local governments could prohibit use on sidewalks or streets with speed limits of more than 25 mph as well as restrict rentals to the public.
The city of Milwaukee sued Bird Rides Inc. last year after the company began renting scooters there without a regulatory framework for the devices. The city and the company reached a settlement this past May that calls for the company to bring the scooters back once such a framework is in place.
The Assembly is set to take up the bill Thursday. The Senate passed it earlier this month.
