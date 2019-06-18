Wisconsin Assembly passes bills to combat homelessness

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a package of bills designed to combat homelessness and find permanent homes for people.

The eight bills passed Tuesday enact recom mendations of a state panel that examined homelessness in Wisconsin, a first-of-its kind group in the state created last year as part of a previous effort to address homelessness.

Releasing the nearly $4 million funding tied to the bills would be up to the Legislature's budget committee.

The bills approved with bipartisan support focus on efforts to prevent homelessness, get the homeless into more stable housing and bolster grants for homeless shelters.

The measures now head to the state Senate. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he is confident they will win approval there and be signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.

