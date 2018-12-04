What the lame-duck session could mean for Wisconsin's future

MADISON, Wis. - Three bills that could limit the powers of the governor-elect and attorney general-elect will head to the full legislature Tuesday after a marathon overnight session at the State Capitol. Political experts told News 3 it's unprecedented in Wisconsin.

Mike Wagner is a professor of journalism and mass communication at the UW. He said the rules that govern the offices representing us usually do not change between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

Democratic Governor-Elect Tony Evers calls the lame-duck session an attempt to invalidate the results of November's election. Republican leaders said it's about balancing state government.

Wagner relates it to something we can all make sense of here in Wisconsin; football.

"We're in the middle of a game, Democratic governance," Wagner explained. "The side that lost is trying to change the rules before the next side gets the ball."

Wagner said Wisconsinites want people to come together and get things done for the greater good of the state rather than continuing to see the partisan divide. He told News 3 it's really hard to see what's next in this climate with so much partisan divide.

"This is why this is so dangerous. If a side loses an election, but they hold onto power a few months before Election Day and change all of the rules, what they're telling the other side this is what you have to do too. Bipartisan compromise is over and now it's all war all the time," Wagner added. "It's not the way we ought to be governing ourselves, and it's not the way the citizens of Wisconsin want their lawmakers to behave."

Wagner said there's an expectation from Wisconsin voters that their voices are heard on both sides of the aisle based on who they elected in November.

Political experts said this could end up setting a messy precedent for future elections.

