Walker to charge at least $15,000 on speaking circuit
MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's fee to give speeches as part of a national speakers group ranges from $15,000 to $25,000.
Worldwide Speakers Group announced Thursday that Walker would be joining the company that also arranges engagements for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.
Topics Walker says he can speak to include "Insights on the current political (and future) landscape in America" and "The power of faith in times of crisis."
Walker served two terms as governor, and became the first governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall attempt. He briefly ran for president in 2015 and then lost a bid for a third term in November to Democrat Tony Evers.
Liberal group One Wisconsin Now tweeted that Walker should speak on "How I Crashed and Burned a Presidential Campaign in 71 Days."
