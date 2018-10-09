Walker taking gas tax argument to voters at the pumps

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker is taking his argument against raising the gas tax straight to voters at the pump.

Walker's campaign on Tuesday unveiled an ad that will play on screens at gas stations as people are filling their cars with gas. In the spot, Walker hits Democratic opponent Tony Evers for being willing to raise the gas tax to pay for roads.

Walker says in the ad it's a "good thing you're filling up because if Tony Evers wins he'll raise the gas tax by as much as a dollar a gallon."

Evers hasn't said how much he would be willing to raise the gas tax. But Evers says he's open to it to find a more sustainable way to pay for transportation expenses in the state.

Walker has said he would only consider a gas tax increase if there's an equal cut of another tax.