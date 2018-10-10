Walker takes lead over Evers within margin of error in latest Marquette poll

File photo & Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker has taken a lead against challenger State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers that is within the margin of error in the latest Marquette Law School poll.

The poll conducted Oct. 3-7 found Walker at 47 percent support, and Evers at 46 percent support. Five percent of likely voters said they were supporting the libertarian candidate, Phil Anderson, and only 1 percent of voters said they did not know who they would vote for in the November gubernatorial election.

The lead is within the margin of error of 3.9 percent in the poll of likely voters.

Evers led Walker in the law school's September poll 49 to 44 percent.

Poll Director Charles Franklin noted that there were more Republicans polled in the October sample than the average of the poll over time.

