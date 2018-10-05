Walker says no Democrat will back bill before election

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker says "not one Senate Democrat" will say they support a $100 million tax incentive bill for paper maker Kimberly-Clark before the Nov. 6 election.

But Walker said Friday he thinks Democrats will join with Republicans after the election to pass the bill.

Republican leaders of the Legislature say they will call lawmakers back starting Nov. 12 to consider the bill. Kimberly-Clark says without it, it will close a plant in northeast Wisconsin that employs about 500 people.

Walker says any changes to the measure will have to be worked out with the union representing workers and the company. But Walker says he's optimistic a deal can be struck.

Republicans who control the Senate don't have the votes to pass it without Democratic support.