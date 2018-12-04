Walker on lame-duck session bills: 'Depends on what they send me'

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker says he's waiting to see what bills the legislature ultimately sends him out of a lame-duck session aimed at restricting the powers of his successor, as well as moving the 2020 Wisconsin presidential primary.

Walker spoke to reporters at the executive residence following the ceremonial lighting of a menorah.

He was asked whether he would sign the bills, being considered in a contentious finance committee hearing Monday and likely an extraordinary session of the legislature Tuesday. Some of the bills contain measures Walker has previously questioned, and others that have been criticized by Democrats and county clerks .

.@GovWalker on what he would sign in this package that he hasn’t supported before “we will see what they say.” #news3 pic.twitter.com/CuHz394dih — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) December 3, 2018

"Depends on what they send me," Walker said. "I would imagine they're having a long hearing today, will have a long day tomorrow. I wouldn't be surprised if a number of things that were in that package were either altered or changed in one form or another before they got to our desk sometime later this week."

Walker did not call on the legislature to modify or change any bills, or say that he would veto any that came to his desk.

When asked whether he thought the governor had too much power, and whether he'd support the measures if he would have been re-elected, he said he believed the bills were making law things that his administration had already done.

"Much of what they're talking about is codifying practices and much of what we did over the last eight years is actually work with the legislature, not at odds with the legislature," Walker said.

Walker would also not say whether he'd support changes to the power of incoming Attorney General Josh Kaul.

"'I'm going to have to look at that, I know they're going to have to make some series of decisions today and yet tomorrow as to what's finally in there," Walker said. "We're not unique in this debate. There are many other states that have a whole variety of things where the legislature has to approve or not approve lawsuits."

Walker did say that he thought it was possible to hold a number of elections in one window of time and he's always found it strange to hold a partisan primary during a general election that's nonpartisan.

Gov.-elect @Tony4WI submits written testimony to Joint Committee on Finance. Evers says the lame-duck session and bills are “unfettered attempts to override and ignore what the people of Wisconsin asked for this November.” #news3 pic.twitter.com/cOHRN76J2R — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 3, 2018

Gov.-elect Tony Evers submitted written testimony to the committee Monday evening, saying a bill to limit his powers before he takes office is "rancor and politics as usual."

Evers says the proposals "are unfettered attempts to override and ignore what the people of Wisconsin asked for this November."

He says it "flies in the face of democratic institutions."

Evers and other Democrats have threatened lawsuits.



