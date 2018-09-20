Walker bemoans attack ads in new spot blasting Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker is bemoaning the volume of attacks in the race for governor as he blasts his Democratic opponent in a new ad.

The Walker ad announced Thursday comes two days after a poll showed Tony Evers, the state superintendent, with a slight lead in the gubernatorial race, seven weeks before the election.

Evers is slated to deliver his annual speech on the state of education Thursday.

In the new ad, Walker speaks directly to the camera, saying "with all of the attack ads these days, it's easy to forget" positives such as lower property taxes, strong schools and that more people are working now than ever.

Walker then goes on to criticize Evers, saying he'll raise taxes and "that would put our jobs at risk."