Walker approves contract to reconstruct Black Earth bridges
BLACK EARTH, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker approved a $2.8 million emergency contract Friday to reconstruct two bridges on U.S. 14 in Black Earth.
Work to replace the bridges is already underway. Construction is scheduled to be finished in mid-November.
The project includes the replacement of the structures spanning Black Earth Creek in western Dane County.
Latest Political Headlines
- Governor announces 2 new flooding assistance programs
- Wisconsin Democrats file 2nd redistricting case
- Kleefisch, Evers clash over health insurance
- It's election season, but where are all the political yard signs?
- Koch-funded group drops another $1.3 million against Evers
- Kleefisch says she's 'shocked' with Evers campaign ad