Walker approves contract to reconstruct Black Earth bridges

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 02:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 02:47 PM CDT

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker approved a $2.8 million emergency contract Friday to reconstruct two bridges on U.S. 14 in Black Earth. 

Work to replace the bridges is already underway. Construction is scheduled to be finished in mid-November. 

The project includes the replacement of the structures spanning Black Earth Creek in western Dane County.

