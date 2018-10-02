Walker administration canceled request for prison probe

MADISON, Wis. - A television station is reporting that Gov. Scott Walker's administration told former prisons Secretary Ed Wall to cancel his request for a prison administrator association to investigate abuse at Wisconsin's youth prison.

WSAW-TV reports Wall wrote a letter in late November 2015 to the Association of State Correctional Administrators asking for a review of the youth prison.

Two days later Walker called for Wall to take "aggressive action" about problems at the prison. The association's former executive director, George Camp, said shortly after receiving the letter Wall called and said Walker's staff had instructed Wall to cancel the review request.

WSAW-TV reports Walker's staff refused to make him available for interviews about the letter. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson didn't immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press.