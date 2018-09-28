Vukmir calls for Kavanaugh confirmation, Baldwin opposed

Getty Images Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

MADISON, Wis. - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is amplifying her call for embattled U.S. Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed.

Her opponent, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, remains opposed to confirming Kavanaugh.

Vukmir has stood by Kavanaugh since he was selected by President Donald Trump and on Wednesday attended a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of Kavanaugh. After Thursday's emotional Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where a woman testified that Kavanaugh had assaulted her, Vukmir again called for his confirmation.

She says, "The fact is Senator Baldwin and her liberal allies are bitter that Wisconsin elected President Trump, and they'll do anything to stop this highly qualified nominee."

Baldwin has asked for the FBI to investigate the claims made by Christine Blasey Ford.