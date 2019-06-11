Voters who moved will have longer to fix registration
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin voters who appear to have moved within the state will have up to two years to update their voter registration, rather than be deactivated within a month.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted Tuesday to make the change.
Voters who appear to have moved will still receive a postcard, likely in late August, saying that state records indicate they have moved. In 2018, when the mailings were first sent, about 308,000 voters had their registrations deactivated within a month.
Many of them showed up to vote only to be told they had to register again.
To avoid that, the commission is giving voters much longer to affirm their registration or reregister at their new address. Voters who may have moved will be flagged at the polling booth, giving them a chance to fix the problem there.
