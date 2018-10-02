Politics

Vos vows to 'never' take Medicaid expansion money

MADISON, Wis. - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is vowing to never accept federal Medicaid expansion money.

Gov. Scott Walker has rejected federal dollars to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The decision has cost the state close to $700 million in aid since 2014.

Walker instead created a hybrid system for covering the poor that resulted in everyone earning less than the poverty level having insurance.

Asked during a Madison luncheon whether he would accept the money if he needs to broker a deal on legislation should Democrat Tony Evers defeat Walker, Vos said "No way. Never."

He says Medicaid doesn't cover all the costs of care. He says more people on Medicaid means the private sector would have to subsidize more people.

