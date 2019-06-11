Vos says taxes won't go up overall

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says overall tax increases in the Republican state budget plan will not exceed tax cuts.

Republicans are working on a roughly $400 million income tax cut proposal. They've already voted to approve higher vehicle registration and title fees to help pay for roads.

Vos said Tuesday at a Wisconsin Health News event that if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the entire budget, Republicans will not consider taking any override votes until October. The current budget ends on June 30, but unlike with the federal government and in some states funding in Wisconsin continues under current levels until there is a new deal.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee planned to meet Tuesday and again Thursday to complete its work. The full Legislature was expected to vote on the budget in late June.

