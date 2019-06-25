Vos says Assembly Republicans want to 'line-item veto proof' the budget before sending to Evers

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The full Assembly is set to vote Tuesday evening on the two-year spending plan written by Republicans, clearing the way for the Senate to take up the budget Wednesday.

The GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance approved the budget on June 13, sending it to the full Legislature.

Ahead of the floor session Tuesday, Assembly Republicans introduced an amendment to the budget the committee OK'd.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters most of the changes in the document would "line-item veto proof it as much as possible." Assembly Republicans included many language changes to the document, including replacing the words "may not" and "shall not" with the word "cannot."

Assembly Republicans hold a news conference ahead of the full chamber taking up the budget they created. @rep89 says with the budget, GOP leaders proved they could fund the state's priorities without raising taxes. #news3now pic.twitter.com/PlvlNZPBdN — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) June 25, 2019

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not said whether he'll veto or line-item veto the budget after it passes both houses.

Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Gordon Hintz told reporters the Republican-written budget "falls short" and said all of his members planned to vote against it Tuesday. Democrats touted Evers' proposal, specifically its Medicaid expansion provision.

When asked if every Assembly Democrat plans to vote against the budget, @GordonHintz says yes. "Unless they accept all of our amendments," he adds. #news3now — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) June 25, 2019

Vos said his No. 1 goal in the budget was property tax relief. The amendment from the Assembly GOP lowers property taxes below what they would be under Evers' plan.

The amendment also makes a few changes to the transportation plan the Joint Committee on Finance approved. A handful of Republican senators have expressed concerns about the GOP transportation provisions the committee passed.

Under the plan the budget committee passed, the panel could impose mileage-based fees on Wisconsin drivers to pay for roads under the plan the committee passed. But under the Assembly GOP's amendment, that authority would be given to the full Legislature, not the Joint Committee on Finance.

Under the amendment, towns would be given $5 million more for roads and Tesla would be authorized to directly sell electric vehicles in Wisconsin without violating dealer licensing laws.

Assembly Republicans also are providing more money to allow for 35 new prosecutors to district attorney's offices across the state and provide more money for pay increases to district attorneys.

