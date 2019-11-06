Programming Notice

Vaping age limit would be 21 under Wisconsin proposal

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 10:33 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:59 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin lawmakers are moving ahead with a bill that would limit the sale of vaping and other tobacco products to people over age 21.

The Assembly committee on substance abuse and prevention held a hearing on the bipartisan proposal Wednesday.

 

 

The measure would increase the minimum age for buying products containing nicotine and tobacco from 18 to 21. It would also prohibit anyone from selling or providing vaping paraphernalia, such as vape pens, to anyone under 21.

Proponents argue it would stunt the growth in popularity of e-cigarettes among young people. Use by high school students is increasing despite concerns about damage the chemicals in the devices may cause to the heart and lungs.

The bill would have to pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

 


 

 

