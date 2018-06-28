Trump, Walker turn dirt in Foxconn ceremony

Getty Terry Gou, Foxconn CEO, and Gov. Scott Walker at the Foxconn groundbreaking site.

Getty Terry Gou, Foxconn CEO, and Gov. Scott Walker at the Foxconn groundbreaking site.

President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker have grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Foxconn Technology Group project.

They stood in front of a massive American flag held aloft by a pair of construction cranes Thursday.

Trump and Walker were joined by Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee Christopher Murdock for the ceremony.

Miles away in downtown Mount Pleasant protesters, including Democrats hoping to unseat Walker this fall, gathered to disavow the project -- particularly its impact on the environment and the $4.5 billion in potential taxpayer subsidies to the Taiwan-based company.

But Walker and backers say the project will be transformational for the state's economy.

Walker, Ryan say Foxconn will transform state

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker say the massive project will transform the state and make it a magnet for millennials.

They both spoke Thursday at the ceremony.

"This will make us a brain gain state, not a brain drain state," Walker said.

He predicts it will transform the state like Microsoft did for Washington state.

Opponents also worry about the environmental effects of the 20-million-square-foot campus, which will tap Lake Michigan for water.

19 Photos Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker have grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Foxconn Technology Group project.