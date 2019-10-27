Trump says IS leader died as 'a coward' in raid

Copyright 2019 CNN Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi , the leader ISIS, had been in hiding for the last five years.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died after running into a dead-end tunnel and igniting an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his young children

Trump is describing the U.S. raid in Syria that killed perhaps the world's most wanted man.

The president says during remarks from the White House's Diplomatic Room that al-Baghdadi spent his last moments in utter fear and claims that the IS leader was "whimpering and crying" and died as "a coward, running and crying."

Trump had teased the announcement with a tweet Saturday night, declaring that "Something very big has just happened!"

He says the U.S. received immediate and positive identification on the body and that the world is now a much safer place.

