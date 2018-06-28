Trump calls Foxconn 'one of most advanced places of any kind' at groundbreaking event

Andy Manis/Getty Images President Donald Trump breaks ground with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (2nd L), Foxconn CEO Terry Gou (2nd R), U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., (R) and Christopher "Tank" Murdock (L), the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee, at a ceremony for the Foxconn Technology Group computer screen plant on June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Speaking while flanked by large video monitor displays, President Donald Trump told a crowd in southeastern Wisconsin that he thought a new technology campus in the state showed "America is open for business."

"You know, 18 months ago, this was a field. Now it's one of the most advanced places of any kind you’ll see anywhere in the world. It's incredible," Trump said at a ceremony at the sole building currently on the Foxconn campus.

Trump said Thursday that the facility planned for a location about 30 miles south of Milwaukee in Mount Pleasant will become one of the largest developments ever built in the world at 20 million square feet.

He shook the hand of Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, who said the company planned to invest $10 billion in the facility.

Chairman Gou says @realDonaldTrump is "one of the few leaders who has shown me such passion, attention and support" #news3 — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 28, 2018

"To Silicon Valley and Boston, Wisconn Valley is coming," Gou said.

The event and Trump's visit sparked protests in the Milwaukee area and the development has been sharply criticized by Democrats.

What's being made on the campus is already changing. Foxconn's facilities were initially touted to produce large LCD screens for flat-panel televisions, but now company officials say phase one of the facility will make smaller thin-film screens. While that's cause for concern to some critics, others, who approved the $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, said it won't matter if the products are different.

"Frankly, I don't care what they make here because all our incentives are based on the number of jobs they create and the footprint they build so I am confident, based on every conversation I have had with Foxconn, that they are going to meet their 13,000-job goal and they're going to build the biggest manufacturing campus in the world," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The visit was happening at the same time that Trump has gone after motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Twitter after its announcement that it intends to move some production overseas because of increased tariffs.

.@realDonaldTrump "Harley Davidson, build those motorcycles in the U.S.A., don't get cute with us." #news3 — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 28, 2018

"Harley-Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA, please. Don't get cute with us," Trump said.

That was not the focus of Gov. Scott Walker, who has championed Foxconn and was brought up on stage by the president who called Walker "an extremely talented guy."

Wisconsin won Foxconn because of our outstanding workforce and rich manufacturing legacy. This will be the first LCD manufacturing facility in North America! #MadeInWI https://t.co/70Treqcrte pic.twitter.com/qZbWWCnKdR — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 28, 2018

"Foxconn will help Wisconsin win the 21st century," Walker told the crowd of employees, state officials and others in attendance. "Ladies and gentlemen, you’re part of history."

Walker, Trump, Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan wielded gold-toned shovels at a ceremonial groundbreaking at the facility before the remarks.