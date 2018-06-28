Politics

Trump calls Foxconn 'one of most advanced places of any kind' at groundbreaking event

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 05:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 05:44 PM CDT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Speaking while flanked by large video monitor displays, President Donald Trump told a crowd in southeastern Wisconsin that he thought a new technology campus in the state showed  "America is open for business."

"You know, 18 months ago, this was a field. Now it's one of the most advanced places of any kind you’ll see anywhere in the world. It's incredible," Trump said at a ceremony at the sole building currently on the Foxconn campus. 

Trump said Thursday that the facility planned for a location about 30 miles south of Milwaukee in Mount Pleasant will become one of the largest developments ever built in the world at 20 million square feet.

He shook the hand of Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, who said the company planned to invest $10 billion in the facility.

"To Silicon Valley and Boston, Wisconn Valley is coming," Gou said. 

The event and Trump's visit sparked protests in the Milwaukee area and the development has been sharply criticized by Democrats. 

What's being made on the campus is already changing.  Foxconn's facilities were initially touted to produce large LCD screens for flat-panel televisions, but now company officials say phase one of the facility will make smaller thin-film screens. While that's cause for concern to some critics, others, who approved the $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn, said it won't matter if the products are different. 

"Frankly, I don't care what they make here because all our incentives are based on the number of jobs they create and the footprint they build so I am confident, based on every conversation I have had with Foxconn, that they are going to meet their 13,000-job goal and they're going to build the biggest manufacturing campus in the world," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.  

The visit was happening at the same time that Trump has gone after motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Twitter after its announcement that it intends to move some production overseas because of increased tariffs. 

"Harley-Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA, please. Don't get cute with us," Trump said. 

That was not the focus of Gov. Scott Walker, who has championed Foxconn and was brought up on stage by the president who called Walker "an extremely talented guy." 

"Foxconn will help Wisconsin win the 21st century," Walker told the crowd of employees, state officials and others in attendance. "Ladies and gentlemen, you’re part of history."

Walker, Trump, Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan wielded gold-toned shovels at a ceremonial groundbreaking at the facility before the remarks.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars