Tomah whistleblower says it's 'immoral' to vote for Baldwin

WKBT, News8000.com Tomah VA

MILWAUKEE - The whistleblower who brought attention to the prescription drug crisis at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center says it would be "immoral" to vote for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Ryan Honl made the comment in a statement provided to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Honl has been a longtime critic of Baldwin's and briefly considered running against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse.

Honl says Baldwin immediately went into "political fix it mode" after his allegations about Tomah became public.

His comments come after the widow and parents of a veteran who died at Tomah recorded political ads for Baldwin, praising her response to problems at the hospital.

Baldwin's Republican challenger Leah Vukmir seized on Honl's statement, saying voters in November will hold Baldwin accountable for what happened at Tomah.