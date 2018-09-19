State senator looks to kill CWD regulations

MADISON, Wis. - Republican state Sen. Steve Nass is looking to kill or delay new regulations Gov. Scott Walker ordered to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Walker ordered the Department of Natural Resources in May to develop rules requiring deer farmers to upgrade their fences and restrict deer carcass movement.

Deer farmers have balked at upgrade costs but the DNR board approved a rule in August calling for farmers to upgrade within a year and generally banning deer carcass movement out of CWD-affected counties. The rules go into effect Oct. 1.

Nass leads the Legislature's rules committee. He has scheduled an Oct. 1 vote on suspending the rule. Nass aide Mike Mikalsen says the carcass movement rules are too onerous to implement this year and the DNR is underestimating fencing costs.