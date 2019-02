State Senate to vote on Black History month resolution

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on honoring Black History Month after Assembly Republicans refused to recognize NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the resolution it passed.

The Senate was to take up the resolution Wednesday, a day after Democrats in the Assembly sparred with Republicans over naming Kaepernick in the resolution. The Assembly ultimately approved a resolution that did not name him.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, said Kaepernick was not named because he is a controversial figure. Kaepernick was born in Wisconsin and drew criticism when he began kneeling before the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

There are no black Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. The resolution was brought forward by Democratic Rep. David Crowley, who leads the black caucus, said black people should be able to honor who they want.

