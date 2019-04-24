Standing up for deaf rights: Lawmaker vows not to cut hair until bill for deaf community passes

MADISON, Wis. - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff is on a mission to lock down some legislation.

Brostoff, a Democrat from Milwaukee, is vowing not to cut his hair until the Wisconsin Legislature passes a bill Tthat supporters say would provide more regulations and protections for the deaf community.

"For the deaf community, (they can) get an immediate visual indicator: 'Hey we've got an ally. Someone's with us, and this isn't done until he's done,'" Brostoff said.

The proposal would create a new licensing board for sign language interpreters in Wisconsin, as the state is currently facing a shortage.

Brostoff, along with Republican Rep. Ken Skowronski and Republican Sen. Patrick Testin, introduced the legislation last session, where it had broad bipartisan support. It passed the state Assembly but was stalled in the Senate.

"Many individuals don't understand the deaf community. They've lived in the dark ages. We've been oppressed and people don't understand our needs," said Michael Maffucci, a licensure committee chair for the Wisconsin Association of the Deaf. "Within the last number of years, the deaf community is starting to stand up and advocate for our human rights."

Maffucci and co-chair Katie Voss met with Brostoff, other lawmakers and stakeholders on a new version of the bill Wednesday.

The proposal would create a tiered system in which only the most experienced interpreters could work in legal and mental health settings -- "high risk" situations where the life of a person who is deaf could be at risk.

"Some interpreters are not intermed in medical settings. They don't understand the terminology, which can lead to deaf individuals, deaf patients misunderstanding and having an impact on their health," Voss said.

The lowest tier of the tiered system would allow interpreters who are new to the field to grow their skills and help bring new people to the field. But Maffucci emphasized how important it is to have interpreters who interpret accurately.

"Sometimes, the viewpoint is that good enough is good enough," he said. "But good enough on a warm body doesn't actually meet the needs. Individuals with inappropriate skills or inappropriate training can make our lives worse."

Another issue, Voss said, is there currently is no avenue for interpreters or people who are deaf to file grievances or complaints in a situation where an interpreter violates the Code of Professional Conduct or another ethical violation. The proposal would give the licensing board the authority to do this.

Brostoff said he won't stop -- or cut off his locks -- until the plan is passed.

"How many lives were hurt not passing this last time? And how much worse was the issue compounded?" he asked.

When the bill finally gets through, Brostoff said, he will get his 'fro cut at a deaf-owned salon in Milwaukee.

