Speaker Vos doesn't support criminalizing first drunken driving offenses

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MADISON, WI - DECEMBER 04: Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) waits to address the Assembly during a contentious legislative session on December 4, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Republicans are trying to pass a series of proposals that will weaken the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't support criminalizing first-offense drunken driving.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation where a first-offense is a civil violation rather than a crime. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he's open to making first-offense a crime and Republican Rep. Jim Ott has introduced a bill that would do just that.

Vos said Thursday that he doesn't want to fill up Wisconsin jails with people who make a simple mistake and he believes most first-timers won't re-offend. He says he would rather focus on repeat drunken drivers.

He say he does support two Ott bills up for floor vote Thursday that would force first-timers to make an initial court appearance and establish a five-year minimum sentence for anyone convicted of intoxicated vehicular homicide.

