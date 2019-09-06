Son of former Gov. Scott Walker eyeing run for Congress

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stands on stage with his wife Tonette and sons Alex (L) and Matt on July 13, 2015 in Waukesha.

MADISON, Wis. - The 25-year-old son of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker is considering running for Congress in a deeply conservative district.

Walker told WISN-TV in an interview recorded Friday that his son Matt is interested in the suburban Milwaukee seat being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. He's held the seat since 1978 and numerous Republicans are considering getting in the race.

Matt Walker hasn't spoken publicly about it or returned messages asking about his level of interest



Matt Walker hasn't spoken publicly about it or returned messages asking about his level of interest

Walker says his son has "had a number of people reach out to him" about running. Matt Walker did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Matt Walker has never run for office before and if he gets in he could go up against some of the most powerful and experienced Republicans in the state.

Others considering running include former U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.



