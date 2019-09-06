Son of former Gov. Scott Walker eyeing run for Congress
MADISON, Wis. - The 25-year-old son of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker is considering running for Congress in a deeply conservative district.
Walker told WISN-TV in an interview recorded Friday that his son Matt is interested in the suburban Milwaukee seat being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. He's held the seat since 1978 and numerous Republicans are considering getting in the race.
For now, @ScottWalker is the only Walker talking about his son's @MattWalkerWI interest in running for Congress— Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) September 6, 2019
Matt Walker hasn't spoken publicly about it or returned messages asking about his level of interest https://t.co/rQsKn13OeB
Walker says his son has "had a number of people reach out to him" about running. Matt Walker did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Matt Walker has never run for office before and if he gets in he could go up against some of the most powerful and experienced Republicans in the state.
Others considering running include former U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
