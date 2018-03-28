Sensible or wrong? Voters in Assembly district split on whether special election needed

LODI, Wis. - One of the two legislative districts affected by a Dane County judge's ruling ordering a special election includes the 42nd Assembly district, which was previously represented by Rep. Keith Ripp, R-Lodi.

Voters in Lodi and across Columbia, Dodge and Marquette counties are now all considering what it means that they aren't represented in the legislature and whether a special election needs to be called immediately.



In Lodi, some voters they say there is more to life than elections.

"I haven't followed it that closely," said Shirley Falk of Lodi. "I just haven't been that interested in it."

But sit down for breakfast with Ken Clark and you'll find his opinions are as strong as the coffee.

"There's no room in that building for every last one of us to go and say what we want. It would be total chaos," Clark said. "If we don't have an elected representative to represent our interests in our area, then who's going to do that? There'll be no one to do that. And if the law says that there's supposed to be a special election, well then that's what should happen."

Down Lodi's main street, Shelly Pare says she disagrees.

"I don't understand why we have to have a special election," Pare said. "It makes more sense to put it altogether in one. I think that the special election was maybe to confuse people, that's just my opinion."

While lawmakers and the legal system lean toward a solution, Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll has to prepare for any outcome.

"My concern is getting the election equipment coded and getting the ballots and everything, especially the ballots, in hand to municipal clerks to give out in time for absentee voters," Moll said. "That's probably my biggest concern. It's a really short time frame."

In the meantime, the 42nd will go unrepresented in the legislature. Pare says she thinks that's OK, even if it means she doesn't get a say on some important bills.

"I really think we need to wait," Pare said. "It just seems sensible to me."

Clark disagrees.

"It's just wrong, not to have a special election to make sure that our community and any other community, it doesn’t matter whether it’s ours or not, have someone to represent that at the legislature," Clark said.

Moll says the clerk's office will be prepared for whatever situation may happen and will begin planning for the election as soon as a decision is made.

