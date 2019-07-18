Senate Majority Leader calls for veto override over $75 million in funding for roads
MADISON, Wis. - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate is calling for a veto override after Gov. Tony Evers' administration said Milwaukee's street car could compete for $75 million in grant money.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called for the veto override on Thursday. His call came shortly after Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson outlined how the new $75 million grant program would work.
The governor is taking money from local road construction to fund Milwaukee's trolley to nowhere. Rural Dems should push back – veto override! https://t.co/jmOziocnU4— Scott Fitzgerald (@SenFitzgerald) July 18, 2019
The state budget as passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature included $90 million for local road projects. Evers vetoed it down to $75 million.
The Evers administration is shifting the money from the local roads program and making it a grant program that's open to any transportation project, including Milwaukee's street car known as the Hop.
Republicans don't have enough votes on their own to override a veto.
