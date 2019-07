Senate Majority Leader calls for veto override over $75 million in funding for roads

MADISON, WI - DECEMBER 4: Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Sen. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau), (R), calls for session to end as State Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield) looks on during a contentious legislative session on December 4, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Republicans are trying to pass a series of proposals that will weaken the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate is calling for a veto override after Gov. Tony Evers' administration said Milwaukee's street car could compete for $75 million in grant money.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called for the veto override on Thursday. His call came shortly after Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson outlined how the new $75 million grant program would work.

The governor is taking money from local road construction to fund Milwaukee's trolley to nowhere. Rural Dems should push back – veto override! https://t.co/jmOziocnU4 — Scott Fitzgerald (@SenFitzgerald) July 18, 2019

The state budget as passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature included $90 million for local road projects. Evers vetoed it down to $75 million.

The Evers administration is shifting the money from the local roads program and making it a grant program that's open to any transportation project, including Milwaukee's street car known as the Hop.

Republicans don't have enough votes on their own to override a veto.

