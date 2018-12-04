Senate confirms Walker appointee to utilities commission

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Senate has confirmed Republican Gov. Scott Walker's appointment of his top aid to the Public Service Commission.

The Senate voted along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats against, the appointment of Ellen Nowak and about 75 others to various posts.

Walker appointed Nowak as Department of Administration secretary in March. She replaced Scott Neitzel. Nowak moved to DOA after previously serving on the Public Service Commission from July 2011 until March. She was named commission chairwoman in 2015.

The votes means Nowak will return to the commission, guaranteeing her a job after Walker leaves office next months.

