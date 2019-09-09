Politics

Sen. Tiffany poised to launch run for Congress

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Republican state senator is poised to enter the race for Congress in northern Wisconsin to replace Rep. Sean Duffy, who is resigning in two weeks.

Sen. Tom Tiffany said Monday he will make a "special announcement" Tuesday about the 7th Congressional District race. Tiffany plans seven stops across the district over two days.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican state Sen. Jerry Petrowski says he will not run to replace Duffy. A number of other Republicans and Democrats were still weighing potential bids.

Gov. Tony Evers has yet to announce the dates for a special election.

Also, in suburban Milwaukee's 5th Congressional District, state Sen. Dale Kooyenga says he will not run. He was among those weighing a bid to replace the retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. That election will be in November 2020.

 

