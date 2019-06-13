Sen. Ron Johnson introduces bill to allow schools to serve whole milk to students

Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) introduced a bill to allow schools to serve all forms of milk to children.

On Wednesday, Johnson and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) introduced the Milk in Lunches for Kids Act, also known as the MILK Act. If passed the legislation would allow schools to serve all forms of milk, including flavored and unflavored whole milk and 2 percent milk.

Schools haven't been able to serve whole milk or 2% since Obama-era regulations went into place. As a result, milk consumption has notably declined in schools across the country. Happy to introduce this bill today to allow greater choice for kids & schools.https://t.co/tO9YJlcpGT pic.twitter.com/RDbyyxgM5y — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 12, 2019

In 2010, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act which amended nutrition standards in the School Lunch Program and limited school's unflavored milk options to skim and 1 percent and limited the flavored milk options to only skim milk, according to the news release from Johnson's office. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a rule that allowed schools to also serve flavored one percent milk to students.

"Overregulation has limited the healthy varieties of milk schools can serve students," Johnson wrote in the news release. "Since these Obama-era regulations went into place, milk consumption has notably declined in schools across the country."

The MILK Act also requires the secretary of agriculture to revise regulations to exclude milk fat from the cap on saturated fat in school lunches.

