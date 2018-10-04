Politics

Sen. Johnson supports Kavanaugh after reading FBI report

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 03:20 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 03:20 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he's "gotta go with the facts" and supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after reading the latest FBI background report.

The Wisconsin senator said Thursday there was "no evidence" to back up claims by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982.

Johnson has supported Kavanaugh since President Donald Trump nominated him. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin opposes Kavanaugh.

Johnson says he has to "presume innocence on the allegations that are uncorroborated." Johnson says that by "all accounts," Kavanaugh has "been a wonderful person, he's treated women with respect, he's mentored them."

Johnson also says there "just not a hint" of excessive drinking being a problem.

