Sen. Johnson supports Kavanaugh after reading FBI report
MADISON, Wis. - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he's "gotta go with the facts" and supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after reading the latest FBI background report.
The Wisconsin senator said Thursday there was "no evidence" to back up claims by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982.
Johnson has supported Kavanaugh since President Donald Trump nominated him. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin opposes Kavanaugh.
Johnson says he has to "presume innocence on the allegations that are uncorroborated." Johnson says that by "all accounts," Kavanaugh has "been a wonderful person, he's treated women with respect, he's mentored them."
Johnson also says there "just not a hint" of excessive drinking being a problem.
Latest Political Headlines
- Sen. Johnson supports Kavanaugh after reading FBI report
- Tomah whistleblower says it's 'immoral' to vote for Baldwin
- AG challenger Kaul lays out positions on lawsuits
- Officials warn voters about absentee ballot mailers after concern over incorrect information
- Koch-backed group drops another $1.5 million for Walker
- Ask News 3: What do you want to know before the Nov. 6 election?