Sen. Johnson supports Kavanaugh after reading FBI report

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) (R) speaks as Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) (L) listens during a news conference on health care September 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senators Graham, Cassidy, Heller and Johnson unveiled a proposed legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he's "gotta go with the facts" and supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after reading the latest FBI background report.

The Wisconsin senator said Thursday there was "no evidence" to back up claims by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982.

Johnson has supported Kavanaugh since President Donald Trump nominated him. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin opposes Kavanaugh.

Johnson says he has to "presume innocence on the allegations that are uncorroborated." Johnson says that by "all accounts," Kavanaugh has "been a wonderful person, he's treated women with respect, he's mentored them."

Johnson also says there "just not a hint" of excessive drinking being a problem.