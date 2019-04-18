Sen. Booker 5th Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Sen. Cory Booker will be the fifth Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin in advance of the 2020 election.
Booker's campaign website says the New Jersey senator will hold a discussion on preventing gun violence in Milwaukee Tuesday.
Four Democratic contenders have already visited Wisconsin, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.
President Donald Trump holds a rally in Green Bay on Saturday.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Political Headlines
- Sen. Booker 5th Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin
- Patients say getting right medications will be easier under step therapy reform proposal
- Kaul not restarting juvenile prison probe
- Sen Johnson proposes tougher asylum requirements
- Evers says 13,000 Foxconn jobs is 'unrealistic'
- Fox News to host town hall meeting in Milwaukee with Sen. Klobuchar