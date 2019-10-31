Sen. Baldwin says President Trump signed bill to rename post office for Cory Barr

MADIOSN, Wis. - President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill to honor fallen Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr, who died in July 2018 responding to a gas leak.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who introduced the legislation along with Sen. Ron Johnson, tweeted the update Tuesday.

Today @POTUS signed my legislation to honor Fire Captain Cory Barr and designate the Sun Prairie Post Office in his name. He was a hero, and now his commitment to public service and protecting others will always be remembered. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) October 31, 2019

"He was a hero, and now his commitment to public service and protecting others will always be remembered," Baldwin said.

Barr is credited with evacuating more than 100 people from the downtown Sun Prairie area before an explosion erupted. He was the only casualty of the explosion.

Baldwin and Johnson introduced the legislation in April to designate the post office at 1715 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie as the "Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building." The entire Wisconsin Congressional Delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, introduced companion legislation in the House.

Barr is survived by his wife, Abby, and twin daughters.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.