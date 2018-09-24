Sen. Baldwin: Reopen Kavanaugh's background check

Getty

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the FBI should reopen its background check of Brett Kavanaugh in light of new allegations of sexual misconduct.

Baldwin says it was "apparent and obvious" that the FBI should further investigate Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford first accused the Supreme Court nominee of misconduct. Baldwin said Monday that calls to reopen Kavanaugh's background check "should be stronger than ever" after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct in a report published in The New Yorker Sunday.

Baldwin was speaking at an event to promote the start of early voting in Wisconsin. The Democratic senator is running for re-election against Republican Leah Vukmir.

Republicans have dismissed Democrats' calls for another background check on Kavanaugh.

