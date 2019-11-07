First veto override attempt in 9 years fails

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Steineke , Vos

MADISON, Wis. - The first veto override attempt in nine years has failed on a party line vote in the Wisconsin Assembly.

No Democrats voted in support of an override pushed by Republicans to restore $15 million to build a new regional mental health crisis center in northern Wisconsin.

All 62 Republicans voted to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto and all 34 Democrats voted against.

Republicans argue that there was bipartisan support for building more regional crisis centers so Democrats should back the override. Backers cite the time and expense of transporting people up to eight hours away to get them to the Winnebago mental health crisis center in Oshkosh as reason to build a facility in northwestern Wisconsin.

Evers vetoed the funding so the money could be used to expand the existing Mendota mental health treatment center in Madison.

Republicans are also proposing two other overrides that Democrats have vowed to vote against.

Assembly Republicans are taking up overrides on three of @GovEvers' vetoes today.

