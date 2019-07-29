Republicans deny report GOP looking to circumvent Gov. Evers

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Legislature's top Republicans are denying reports that their party is looking to circumvent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers when redrawing political boundary lines in 2021.

The Wisconsin Examiner in a story Monday quoted both liberal and conservative attorneys who said they had heard that Republicans were considering using a joint resolution in 2021 to accomplish redistricting.

That approach wouldn't require Evers' signature, meaning he couldn't veto GOP-drawn maps.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Monday the approach "has never been discussed by Republican leadership, within the GOP caucus, or with outside counsel."

He calls it "rumor-mongering" by Democrats to fire up their base ahead of the 2020 elections.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman Kit Beyer says "a redistricting resolution is not being discussed."



