Republicans bar Walker from congressional caucus meeting
MADISON, Wis. - Former Gov. Scott Walker's fellow Republicans barred him from attending an event after his criticism of a GOP senator who opposed President Donald Trump's emergency border declaration annoyed U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
The congressman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the GOP's 5th District Congressional Caucus chairwoman rescinded Walker's invitation to a meeting last month. Sensenbrenner said she made the decision but he supported it.
Sensenbrenner said he's upset over comments Walker made on WISN-AM radio in February. Walker said he was "shocked" that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, opposed the declaration.
Sensenbrenner also opposed the declaration. He said he didn't want to risk Walker criticizing him at the meeting.
Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says Walker and Sensenbrenner have talked about the issue but declined further comment.
