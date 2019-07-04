Republican leaders 'disappointed' by Evers' partial vetoes but 'pleased' he signed budget

MADISON, Wis. - Republican legislative leaders are reacting to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signing the two-year spending plan they created.

"He basically signed a Republican version of the budget today," said Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald at a news conference about an hour after the governor signed the document.

Fitzgerald, a Republican from Juneau, said he was "pleased" Evers signed the document and said, "for the most part, our budget was kept intact."

Republican @SenFitzgerald responds to @GovEvers signing the state’s two-year spending plan: “I told you this was a good budget.” #news3now pic.twitter.com/7FpjD0lL8t — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) July 3, 2019

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos struck a harsher tone, saying in a statement, "This conservative budget crafted by the Republican legislature deserved to be signed into law, but without the political, partial vetoes."

Vos said the plan is "no longer a liberal wish list" but instead "a more fiscally responsible spending plan."

Evers used 78 vetoes, including scaling back funding for a work requirement and drug test requirement in order to qualify for the state's FoodShare program. Fitzgerald said he was "disappointed" the governor chose to take away money for something Republicans feel strongly about.

Vos said the governor "seems intent on trapping people on welfare."

"Because of his partial vetoes, he’s starving programs that incentivize work, undermining their implementation and skirting the law. We know people support drug testing and work requirements for welfare recipients and this budget ignores that fact," said the Rochester Republican.

One of the largest changes Evers made using his line-item veto authority was to increase funding for K-12 schools. The governor provided $87 million more for per-pupil aid than the GOP-written plan approved by state lawmakers last week.

"I'm fully aware that that's in the governor's purview," Fitzgerald said of the governor's increase in K-12 funding.

As for whether the legislature will take action to try to override the vetoes, Fitzgerald would not say. He said that decision would have to originate in the state Assembly.

