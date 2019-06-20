Politics

Evers still plans to veto bills following abortion opponent rally

Event coinciding with Right to Life rally

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 03:06 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Republican lawmakers and abortion opponents are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to sign four abortion bills he's promised to veto.

Supporters of the measures held a rally in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, while lawmakers signed copies of the bills that passed earlier this month. That step is a formality typically done in private that results in the bills being sent to the governor.

Abortion rights advocates dressed as characters from "The Handmaids Tale" held signs in opposition and watched from a balcony above.

The bills have passed both houses of the Legislature.

The bills would require medical attention for babies born alive after an abortion attempt, changes information available to women about the abortion pill, prevents abortions from being performed based on race, sex or disability and prohibits the Wisconsin Department of Health Services from certifying medical providers who provide abortion services. 

Republican lawmakers supporting the measures have said the measures will protect unborn children, while Democratic lawmakers have said the measures are unnecessary and redundant and will prevent access to medical care for women. 

Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says he remains committed to vetoing the measures.
 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Political Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars