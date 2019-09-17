Republican Fitzgerald announces run for Congress

MADISON, WI - DECEMBER 4: Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Sen. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau), (R), calls for session to end as State Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield) looks on during a contentious legislative session on December 4, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Republicans are trying to pass a series of proposals that will weaken the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Republican Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is running for Congress to succeed retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Fitzgerald announced his bid Tuesday on WISN-AM. He is the first Republican to enter the race.

His newly launched campaign website prominently features a picture of Fitzgerald next to President Donald Trump, who is giving a thumbs up.

Today, I'm excited to announce my candidacy for Congress to be an experienced, conservative voice for Wisconsin's Fifth and help bring our Wisconsin-style common sense to Washington. https://t.co/QEAVIIL4cq — Scott Fitzgerald (@FitzgeraldForWI) September 17, 2019

Fitzgerald was an early and vocal supporter of Trump's. The 55-year-old Fitzgerald has been in the state Legislature since 1995 and has been leader off and on since 2011.

Numerous other Republicans are eyeing the seat, including fellow state Sen. Chris Kapenga, former Gov. Scott Walker's son Matt Walker and Matt Neumann, the son of former U.S. Rep. Mark Neumann.

Democrat Tom Palzewicz is also running. He lost to Sensenbrenner in the heavily Republican district in 2018, gaining just 38% of the vote.

