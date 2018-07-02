Republican drops out of race for Paul Ryan's seat
MADISON, Wis. - One of six Republicans running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan is dropping out of the race.
Nashota psychologist Brad Boivin announced Monday that he's ending his campaign. He offered only a vague explanation, saying he has decided to quit "given the current state of the race and in the spirit of good stewardship." He said in a news release he was endorsing former Ryan aide Bryan Steil.
Boivin said in an email to The Associated Press that he was struggling to raise money and win endorsements.
Ryan isn't seeking re-election. Steil, Jeremy Ryan, Paul Nehlen, Kevin Steen and Nick Polce will now face each other in the Republican primary on Aug. 14. Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers will compete in the Democratic primary.
The general election is Nov. 6.
Latest Political Headlines
- Deadline for filing for $100 child tax rebate fast approaching
- Republican US Senate hopeful uses tarp slide at rainy parade
- Republican drops out of race for Paul Ryan's seat
- Democratic candidates for governor differ on priorities
- Trump praises groundbreaking of Foxconn plant
- Former governor Thompson trusts Trump on Harley-Davidson