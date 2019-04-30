Representative aims to get rid of personal conviction waiver to opt out of vaccinations

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) has re-introduced a bill to get rid of the personal conviction waiver that allows parents to exclude their student from getting vaccinated.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 704 individual cases of measles in 22 states from Jan. 1 to April 26.

Cases have hit a 25-year record high.

Although Wisconsin has not yet seen a case this year, in a press release Hintz said this legislation is a "proactive measure."

"It is about protecting our children. With outbreaks nationwide and in our neighboring states, it is only a matter of time before our dropping immunization rates result in a measles, or other infectious disease outbreak somewhere in Wisconsin.” Hintz said in the release.

He claims 20 years ago, just 1% of children in Wisconsin opted out of getting vaccinated, but last year 5.3% had opted out.

He said state health records show 90% of those waiver exemptions were for personal reasons.

Wisconsin allows people to also opt out of vaccinations for medical and religious reasons. Hintz is only looking at getting rid of the personal conviction waiver.

The Wisconsin Medical Society, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Health Association are among a list of health organizations supporting this legislation.

