Reports: AG challenger Kaul outraises Schimel in August

MADISON, Wis. - New campaign finance reports show Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul outraised incumbent Republican Brad Schimel in August.

Both campaigns released reports Tuesday covering their fundraising for August. Kaul's campaign says he raised $217,000 and had $917,280 on hand. He spent $49,000 during the month.

Schimel raised $166,200 but had $1.1 million on hand. He spent $98,421 during the month.

The Republican Attorneys General Association launched a television ad Tuesday ripping Kaul as inexperienced. The spot is the second ad in a $2.5 million RAGA ad buy in Wisconsin to help Schimel.

Kaul has been traveling around the state meeting supporters in person but hasn't put up any TV ads yet.