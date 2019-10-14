Report details violent weekend at juvenile prison

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has released details about a violent weekend at the state's juvenile prison in northern Wisconsin that left one guard with a broken nose.

The state says 26 inmates were involved in a string of disturbances Sept. 28 and 29 at Lincoln Hills School for Boys. The Journal Sentinel says in one case a juvenile is facing charges for trying to choke a guard. Another guard had his nose broken and others suffered knee and shoulder injuries.

On Sept. 29, a tactical unit from an adult prison was summoned to help keep order.

The disturbances come just weeks after a court-ordered monitor toured the facility and said substantial improvements had been made. The prison has been the subject of multiple lawsuits.

